John Ratesic, 79, of White Oak, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1940, in Braddock, John was a son of the late John and Bernardine Ratesic, who raised him in McKeesport. John is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 49 years, Dorothy (Dokmanovich) Ratesic; daughter, Dr. Mara Dawn (David) Koetke and granddaughter Alexandra Koetke, of New York City; and son, Marko (Julie) Ratesic and grandchildren Nicholas, Milena and Luke John Ratesic, of Chicago. Also surviving are his siblings, Patrick (Mickey) Ratesic, of Norwin; Ann (Ed) Bell, of Coulter; and Kay (Gerry) Feagles, of Canton, Ohio. John graduated from McKeesport High School in 1958, received a football scholarship and played for the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1962. He received his master's degree and principal certification in 1975 from Duquesne University. John proudly served as a lieutenant in the Army from 1963-1965. He was a valued member of the undefeated 7th Infantry Football Team in 1963 and was named 1st Team on the All-Army Squad. John's career in education began as a math teacher at Port Vue-Liberty High School from 1965-1966. From 1966-1977, John was a math teacher, assistant football coach and head track coach at Plum High School. From 1977-1996, John served as an assistant principal at Plum High School, and from 1997-2001, he was principal at Plum High School. He enjoyed going to the "school house" every day. From 1985-1992, along with Lou Washowich and Bob Irwin, he coached the McKeesport Little Tigers football team. Since retiring in 2001, John enjoyed spending time with his four precious grandchildren and administering the Duke & Ding Scholarship Fund. John was inducted into the East Boro Sports Hall of Fame in October 2010 and the Plum High Sports Hall of Fame in November 2013. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private and arranged by Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel of Manhattan and DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454). Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. A public memorial celebration will be held in fall. Donations may be made in his memory to the Duke & Ding Scholarship Fund, 113 Cascade Drive, McKeesport, PA 15135. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.