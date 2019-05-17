|
|
John Raymond Voron, 58, of North Huntingdon, passed away in his sleep Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born May 18, 1960, in Alexandria, Va., a son of the late John Thomas Voron and late Nancy M. Foley Voron. John was a graduate of Westmoreland Community College and Norwin High School. John served in the Navy. Surviving are his brothers, Mark T., Vincent J. (Salima) and Nicholas A. (Mary); daughter, Nicole Paulovich (Darrin); and granddaughter, Peyton Paulovich. A Byzantine Catholic funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow at Long Run Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2019