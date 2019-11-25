Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John Raynor


John Raynor Obituary
John "Jack" "Shine" Raynor, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Manor, which he called home, passed away peacefully at his residence Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. John was born Dec. 28, 1928, in Swissvale and was a son of the late Anna (Elchick) and William Raynor. John was the last remaining child of eight and was preceded in death by his siblings, Lila, Isabelle, Shirley, Dick, Bill, Whitey and Bert. John is survived by loving daughter Denise Engler and husband Dan and daughter Pam Shirey and Joel Maline. John cherished his grandchildren, Matthew, Jason, Josh, Chrissy, Nic, Katie, Jacie and Ryan; and grand-dog, Pouncey. John touched the hearts of and adored his seven great-grandchildren, Jordan, Riley, Leighton, Mila, Elijah, Emmalyn and "Baby Girl" Engler. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Marion Couvillion and Jim Shields; and sisters-in-law, Renee Raynor and Pat Raynor. He was a sergeant in the Army and served during the Korean War as a culinary specialist. After returning home from the war, John started a career as a mechanic and retired as a machinist at Hanlon Wilson, ASG and Jeannette Sheet Glass. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed volunteering at Mt. Odin Golf Course and attempted to teach his son-in-law Dan to golf every Sunday. Golf was a passion of John, and he had a soft spot for children, enjoying every moment spent with his grandchildren. "Uncle Jack" was a favorite of his many nieces and nephews and was known for his "trick box" and his many stories. John was a jack of all trades and was known as Mr. Fix It. John had many friends and was loved by all. He was a kind and generous man and will be truly missed by many! The family would like to thank the staff of Weatherwood Manor and his companion, Michael Weaver, for the excellent care given to their loved one.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with longtime friend, the Rev. Judy Franks, officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
