John S. Dallo, 94, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home. He was born May 8, 1925, in White Valley, a son of the late Primo and Louisa Dezanet Dallo. Prior to retirement, he was part owner of Export Fuel Co. with his good buddies and longtime friends, Pete Dallo, Dick Morchesky and Bob Humes. He was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. Due to a genetic eye condition, he progressively lost his sight, over the years. His blindness did not hinder his daily life as he worked at Export Fuel, fixed up old tractors, enjoyed woodworking, splitting wood and gardening. John was very appreciative of family, friends and associates that helped him throughout his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pietro; and infant brother, Angelo. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Eisaman Helzel Dallo; stepchildren, Jeffery Helzel and Tracy Bradshaw; grandchildren, Alex, Maddie and Ben; brother's wife, Edith Dallo; and nephews, Robert and Richard Dallo and children.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit wwwkepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 23 to May 24, 2019