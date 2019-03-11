|
|
John S. Harrold, 84, of Hunker, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home. He was born March 30, 1934, in Hempfield, the son of the late George and Elsie (Bish) Harrold. John attended Hilltop Baptist Church in Hunker. He was retired from Peoples Natural Gas. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Barnhart) Harrold; two sons, John Jeffrey Harrold (Jacqueline), of Orangeville, Pa., and Joseph W. Harrold, of Hunker; his grandchildren, John J. Harrold and Jack W. Harrold; and his lifelong friend, Albert A. Shetler, of Hempfield Township. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister and nine brothers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 11, 2019