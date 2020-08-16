1/1
John S. Hess Jr.
1936 - 2020
John S. Hess Jr., 84, of Penn Hills, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born July 30, 1936, in Fairmont, W.Va., son of the late John S. Hess Sr. and Ruth Ann (Collins) Hess. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Margaret (Kirmeyer) Hess. He was the loving father to Kristen Peters, Stephen (Mary) Hess, Penny (Jim) Carey and Kevin (Beth) Hess. He was adored by his grandchildren, Nicole Dodrill, Corinne Baker, Kyle Hess, Jamie Carey, Ian Hess, Jenna Carey, Colby Hess, Reed Hess and Cooper Hess; as well as his five great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Graveside service for immediate family will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Humane Animal Rescue, Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, in honor of his beloved dogs, Shadow and Danny.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mr. Hess passing. He was one of my customers at the bank.
Joyce Ferguson-Bytheway
Acquaintance
