John S. Hess Jr., 84, of Penn Hills, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born July 30, 1936, in Fairmont, W.Va., son of the late John S. Hess Sr. and Ruth Ann (Collins) Hess. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Margaret (Kirmeyer) Hess. He was the loving father to Kristen Peters, Stephen (Mary) Hess, Penny (Jim) Carey and Kevin (Beth) Hess. He was adored by his grandchildren, Nicole Dodrill, Corinne Baker, Kyle Hess, Jamie Carey, Ian Hess, Jenna Carey, Colby Hess, Reed Hess and Cooper Hess; as well as his five great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Graveside service for immediate family will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Humane Animal Rescue, Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, in honor of his beloved dogs, Shadow and Danny.