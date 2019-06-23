John S. Kovach, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1924, in McKeesport, son of the late Steven and Elizabeth (Fulop) Kovach. Prior to his retirement, John was a machinist for Genuine Tool Co. and a World War II veteran, having served in the Army. John served in the Battery B 489th Coast Artillery Battalion and received the World War II Victory Medal and two Bronze Star medals while serving in Europe. He was a member of the 11th Ward Club, McKeesport, White Oak American Legion and enjoyed going to his hunting camp at Camp Glenn, Snowshoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence McCarthy Kovach; five sisters; and one brother. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Kovach and his wife, Joanne; John Kovach and his wife, Camille; sister, Grace Balogh; and grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) Mediate, John (Courtney) Kovach, Michael (Felicia) Kovach, and Kathryn "Katie" Kovach; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Kace.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.

Donations may be made to St. Joseph Indian School (give.stjo.org) in memory of John. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 23 to July 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary