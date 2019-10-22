|
John S. "Buckwheat" Orischak, 76, of Calumet, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, in Mt. Pleasant, with his family by his side. He was born July 10, 1943, son of the late John and Elizabeth Babick Orischak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Michael . He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Nancy Davis Orischak; beloved father to his three children, Pamelyn Orischak, John Jr. (Kelly) Orischak and David (Jennifer) Orischak; five grandchildren, Nathan, Braydan, Alexis, Madilynn and Kaden; siblings, Rose Lynch (Robert) Carol Wingard (Patrick); and nieces and nephews. John enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He was a member of Calumet VFD No. 109.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Greg Butler officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019