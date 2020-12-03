John S. Tosh, 95, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1925, in Derry, to the late Louis L. and Elizabeth (Austin) Tosh. John was a 1942 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School. He was drafted into the Army on Aug. 9, 1944, and proudly served his country in the Pacific on the island of Saipan during World War II. He went on to graduate from St. Vincent College in 1948 with a degree in chemistry. On June 6, 1964, he married his bride, Kathryn "Kay" (Graham) Tosh. Together they relocated to Alexandria, Va., for John's employment and to raise their family. John worked for the Bureau of Mines, Department of Energy, formerly the Department of Interior, as a senior budget analyst from 1964 until his retirement in 1980. During his 35 years of government service, he developed the process to turn trash into fuel and held a patent for his invention. He taught Sunday school and belonged to the Mariners Club in Virginia. John was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ligonier, where he served as a deacon and elder. He was also a member of the Men's Wednesday morning prayer group, which met at Ruthie's and was led by Pastor Bob Cummings. Along with Kathryn, they founded numerous scholarships at several colleges and veterans organizations. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathryn; two children, Jeff (Karen) Tosh, of Bolivar, and Kimberly (Tim) Green, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Stephanie Lynn (John III) Brown, Kristi (Joseph) Newman, John (Amber) Green, Kathryn (Kaleb) Yandrick, Alex Raine and Michelle Croyle; five great-grandchildren, Kira (Baby) Augustine, Elyse, Evita, Elianna and Shepard; sisters-in-law, Neva Tosh and Edna Tosh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James, William, Robert and Earl Tosh; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth "Sis" (William "Uncle Bill") Ray and Margaret Mae Tosh. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Officiating will be John's cousin, Pastor Ron Pershall. Burial will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Due to current health concerns, masks will be required. The family suggests that memorial contributions in honor of John may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
