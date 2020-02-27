Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
John S. Wojtowich Jr.


1951 - 2020
John S. Wojtowich Jr. Obituary
John S. Wojtowich Jr., 68, of Norton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Summa Barberton Hospital, Ohio, with his beloved wife at his side. He was born Nov. 10, 1951, in Monessen, a loving son of Anne (Oros) Wojtowich and the late John S. Wojtowich Sr. Prior to retiring, John was employed as a commercial greenhouse grower. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. John loved to figure out how to grow unusual plants including succulents and cacti. He also enjoyed coin collecting and gardening. John will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Kochera; mother, Anne; brother, Steven Wojtowich; sisters, Marianne Zapora, Barbara Martin and Julie Sickles; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing services for John will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Father Daniel Ulishney, of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
