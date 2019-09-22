|
|
John S. Wolk, 91, of Ruffsdale, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born April 22, 1928, in Whyles, Pa., son of the late Charles and Anna Pograniczna Wolk. John was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School. He worked on the family farm growing corn and soybeans and milking cows. He had a bread route in his younger years. In his later years, he went on to get his license to work on HVAC where he worked in the maintenance department at Westmoreland Hospital for more than 25 years. He was married almost 59 years ago at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Youngwood. John loved farming, playing the piano and harmonica, listening to music and enjoyed playing for the Senior Olympic Softball team with Penn Hills as well as a team in Uniontown. He was very family-oriented, teaching his children and grandchildren how to drive tractors and cars on the family farm and playing catch with his grandchildren on Sundays. He was preceded in death by both parents; his loving wife of 60 years, Catherine Stairs Wolk, of Ruffsdale; five sisters, Katherine Lynn, Ann Barnhart, Mary Board, Helen Bontempo and Jean Wolk; and two brothers, Joseph Wolk and Nicholas Wolk. He is survived by two daughters, Carol Tokarcik and husband, Edwin, of Mt. Pleasant, and Jane Hajas and husband, Joe, of Latrobe; two sons, Joel Wolk, of Crafton, and Curtis Wolk, of Ruffsdale; two grandchildren, Angela Waltz and husband, Jeremiah, of Rhode Island, and Erica Hajas, of Latrobe; and two great-grandchildren, McKayla Waltz and Kayden Waltz.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Peter Norby officiating. Interment will follow at Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Yukon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019