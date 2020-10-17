1/
John T. Brooks
1943 - 2020-10-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Brooks, 76, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 21, 1943, in Greensburg, a son of the late Norman Brooks and Mildred (Giannelli) Brooks Baker. Prior to retirement, he was employed at the former Montgomery Ward, Greengate Mall. He was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee (Gaudiose) Brooks; his stepfather, Clarence Baker; and a brother-in-law, Pasquale Gaudiose. He is survived by his brothers, Norman Brooks, and James Brooks and his wife Bonnie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved