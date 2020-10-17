John T. Brooks, 76, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 21, 1943, in Greensburg, a son of the late Norman Brooks and Mildred (Giannelli) Brooks Baker. Prior to retirement, he was employed at the former Montgomery Ward, Greengate Mall. He was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee (Gaudiose) Brooks; his stepfather, Clarence Baker; and a brother-in-law, Pasquale Gaudiose. He is survived by his brothers, Norman Brooks, and James Brooks and his wife Bonnie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com
