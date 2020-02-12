|
|
John T. Inks, 55, of Mooresville, N.C., formerly of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was son of the late Harry B. and Norma (Wible) Inks. He was preceded in death by sister Mary J. Behe and brothers William Inks, David Inks and Robert (Bubba) Inks. He is survived by life partner James Hatcher; daughters Rachel Timmons (Craig), Melissa Inks and Melissa Garlets Dobson; sister Pearl Inks Kinter (Ron); brother Harry B. Inks (Michele); sister Carol (Inks) Anthony; five grandchildren, Jianna, Laney, Riley, Reece and Brody; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John was a very kind-hearted man known for his artistic abilities in woodworking and sketching. He truly loved his family and loved to spend time with them. He loved vacationing every summer at Carolina Beach and attending the annual family Christmas party in Pennsylvania. John worked as a corrections officer at the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and was highly thought of by his coworkers. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .