John T. Klyap, 89, of Loyalhanna, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 9, 1929, in Ernest, Pa., he was a son of the late Michael Klyap and Julia (Szinciska) Klyap. John was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Westmoreland Plastics. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks No. 907. John was an avid golfer who enjoyed gardening, dancing, and especially spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Krinock) Klyap; two brothers, Michael and Jack Klyap; and four sisters, Anna Shulick, Betty Sirochman, Mary Stapleton, and Helen Balak. John is survived by one son, John M. Klyap and his wife, Mary, of Ellicott City, Md.; one daughter, Karen J. Christian and her fiance, Frank Hodges, of Atco, N.J.; two grandchildren, Sarah Howe and her husband Evan, and Ben Klyap; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A Panachida service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.

