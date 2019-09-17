|
John T. McEliece Sr. was brought into the world Jan. 5, 1941, and was taken to be reunited with God and his wife Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Leo C. and Alberta E. McEliece. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Stephanie G. McEliece; his brother, Leo McEliece; sister, Connie (McEliece) Stumpf; son-in-law, Bruce Kwaczala; and his granddaughter, Cari Nedrow. He is survived by his children, John (Dawn) McEliece, of Minnesota, Gloria (McEliece) Kwaczala and partner, Scotty Mazzucco, of Texas, Connie (McEliece) Nedrow, of Stahlstown, and Brian (Joy) McEliece, of Greensburg. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John was a hardworking and retired steel worker from Edgar Thompson, in Braddock. In his spare time, you could often find him under a car or tying a hook on his fishing line. John would often spend his time with his family camping or spending time in the fishing boat catching fish. The amount of fish he caught could be attested to his famous fish call. Always a kid at heart, John would often spend time watching the likes of Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck and other cartoons with his grandchildren. He was someone who always made you think, and made you laugh whether it was one of the many jokes he was telling, pronouncing the simplest words wrong or singing "Fire" like Elmer Fudd. These were traits that will forever live on with his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Connie Nedrow's home in Stahlstown, 1575 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 17, 2019