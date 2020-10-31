John T. Oplinger, 63, of Sunrise, Fla., formerly of Greensburg, left his earthly home Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, and returned to his heavenly home with the Lord. John was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, co-worker and friend to many. His plans included spending more time with those he loved, and, he was looking forward to retirement to travel the country and visit his loved ones more frequently. He wanted to know his grandchildren as they brought him so much happiness. He only had two years to go to meet this goal. He was loved by so many. He was a man of honor, integrity and faith, who cherished his family and friends. He was so proud that he had become a Catholic just five years ago. Everyone, family, co-workers and friends described him as caring, compassionate and so helpful. John always wore a smile and brought light into any room he walked in to. He was known for gregarious laughter, funny jokes and outrageous sounding sneezes! He was always the life of any party. Many of his friends will miss how John "booed!" them despite how it always made them jump and then laugh. John was an amazing athlete through his childhood and adult life. He was a great football player and baseball player in high school and was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School class of 1975. He attended the University of Charleston, West Virginia, and earned a bachelor of science in computer science. He was a member of Sigma Epsilon fraternity in which he has many fond memories and made lifelong brothers and friends. He was a talented dancer who never missed a beat and could lead anyone. His wife met him this way when he asked her to dance at their high school class reunion in 2010. He also loved dancing with his daughters and sisters. Johnny sure could cut the rug! He also enjoyed the outdoors and activities such as hiking, skiing, kayaking and riding on his Harley Davidson Fat Boy. He had an insatiable love of life and always tried new things, including skydiving at the age of 60! And of course, he is a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. John was a systems analyst for NCCI Holdings of Boca Raton, Fla., for 18 years, where work wasn't just a job, it was a second family for him. In addition, he was a member of Broward County Dart Association; he was a fantastic steel tip dart player. He was on the NCCI Golf League and was an awesome golfer. He was also a member of the South Florida Blues Association because he absolutely loved his blues music! He is a member of the Roosevelt Club of South Greensburg. John had a remarkable gift of compassion to mankind. He donated to many charities and volunteered to help with various causes whenever he could. He was always willing to help his fellow man by either lending a helping hand to complete a task or make a lighthearted joke that would inspire a smile. His compassion for others, combined with his outgoing personality, allowed him to easily befriend anyone who was lucky enough to meet him. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, James William Oplinger. John is survived by his mother, Virginia (Haba) Oplinger, of Greensburg; his wife, Margaret S. "Peggy" (Puskar) Oplinger; two daughters, Stephanie Oplinger and companion, James Disman, of Weldon, Texas, and Megan Oplinger, of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Zoe, Beau, Vivian and Jasper; two sisters, Bonnie Grant and husband, James, of Henderson, Nev., and Elizabeth "Lizzy" McGowan and husband, Jeff, of Masontown; sister-in-law, Diana Turin (Scott Lamarre), of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.bachafh.com
.