Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
(724) 235-2211
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
John T. Varner


1946 - 2020
John T. Varner Obituary
John T. Varner, 73, New Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home, with his loving wife by his side. Born Oct. 5, 1946, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Dr. Winter T. and Jane E. (Luther) Varner. He was also preceded in death by aunt, Alice Brookhart. He is survived by wife, Patricia J. (Homan) Varner; daughters, Annette Benson and husband, Eric, of Cairo, W.Va., Darlene Shaw and husband, John, of Mt. Pleasant, and Valerie Werbeck and husband, Warren, of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Avery, Noble and Miles Benson, Michelle and Michael Werbeck; and great-grandchild, Joziah Frederick Benson. He was a lifelong drag racer who enjoyed all aspects of the sport. He also enjoyed traveling with his motor home and going to Johnstown Chiefs hockey games. John was a retired employee of Lehigh Specialty Melting and Standard Steel in Latrobe. He also drove bus for Krise Bus Lines and Tri-County Transportation in the United School District. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
