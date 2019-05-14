John Tisney, 70, of Herminie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born March 15, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late Louis S. and Evelyn E. (Dahlman) Tisney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Frank J. Patsche; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Minnie Tisney; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Amelia Dahlman; and godparents, Adolph and Dorothy Dahlman. John was proud to be an Air Force veteran, having served during Vietnam. Prior to his retirement, he was a computer analyst, having worked for Westinghouse, Mellon Bank, Highmark and Rapid IGM. John was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Irwin. He was a dedicated parishioner, serving as an usher and bell ringer. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and biking. John is survived by his three sisters, Linda L. (Paul W. II) Myers, of Virginia, Connie Lou Tisney, of Scottdale, and Marlene A. Tisney, of Herminie, with whom he resided; nephew, Paul W. (Tabatha) Myers III; and two great-nephews, Paul W. Myers IV (Drew) and Anderson Gary Myers. John will be dearly missed by his family, friends, church congregation and neighbors.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickely Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Irwin, with Pastor Randall Marburger officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Irwin.

The family kindly suggests that in lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, PA 15642. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh and Arnold Palmer Cancer Center in Greensburg, along with Excela Home Health Hospice for their compassionate care over the past year. A special thank you to all the caring relatives, friends and special neighbors for all their kindness, love and support during John's illness. For online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 14 to May 15, 2019