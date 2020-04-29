Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
John V. McFeeley Jr.


1927 - 2020
John V. McFeeley Jr. Obituary
John V. McFeeley Jr., 93, of Greensburg, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home. He was born Jan. 5, 1927, in Crabtree, a son of the late John V. McFeeley Sr. and Alice Ghrist McFeeley. John was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, the Knights of Columbus Council 1480, VFW Post 33 and the American Legion Post 1503. He retired after 35 years as a welder for General Motors/ Fisher Body and served in the Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Kenney McFeeley; son, Jay McFeeley, and an infant son; two brothers, James and Robert McFeeley; and two sisters, Anna McFeeley and Kathleen Butler. He is survived by two daughters, Katherine Brittian (Steve), of Coraopolis, and Linda Fidazzo (David), of Greensburg; his son, Patrick James McFeeley (Charlene), of Davidsville; eight grandchildren, Ryan Vayda (fiancee Laura), Amber Lesko (George), Jonathan Brittian, Jason Fidazzo (Samantha), Brittany Fidazzo, Scott Fidazzo, Bryan McFeeley (Allisha) and Sean McFeeley; four great-grandchildren, Noah and Jack Lesko and Adalynn and Bennett Fidazzo; two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Kenney, of Columbia, S.C., and Judy Januck, of Verona; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to John's good friends and neighbors, Ed and Sonnie Gamble. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing and services will be private. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . John's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
