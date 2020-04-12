|
John William Anspach, 71, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Select Specialty Hospital, Johnstown. He was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Hugh and Margaret (Erhard) Anspach. As a child, John lived in India for five years with his family while his father worked to modernize India's only steel mill at the time in Jamshedpur. John graduated magna cum laude from Grove City College with a degree in psychology and went on to earn his master's in clinical psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Prior to retirement in 2011, John was the assistant registrar at the Graduate School City University of New York, having worked there for over 30 years. He also previously worked as a therapist at the Indiana Guidance Center in Indiana, Pa., and at the Manhattan Psychiatric Center in New York City in their Education and Training Department, where he created one of their training manuals. John was an avid history buff and loved local theater and fine arts. He was an active member of the Latrobe Art Center and several historical societies, including Latrobe Area, Centre County, Westmoreland County, and Baltzer Meyer. He was an active genealogist, having traced his family history back to 1495, and was a collector of African tribal art. He supported animal rights and was a loyal supporter of Action for Animals in Latrobe. Most importantly however, was the quality time that he spent with his family and friends. John is survived by his partner of 40 years, Anthony T. DiVittis; his sister, Sarah Jane Wylie and her husband, John; two nieces, Erin Bigler and Tory Craig (Jeff); a great-nephew, Keaton Bigler; and three great-nieces: Kelsey Bigler, and Lindsey and Emily Klein. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a life celebration service will be announced at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.latrobeartcenter.org, or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.line