Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cochenour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Cochenour


1941 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Cochenour Obituary
John W. Cochenour, 78, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at UPMC East Monroeville. He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in McKeesport and was a son of the late John J. and Lillian (Irwin) Cochenour. Prior to his retirement, John was an American History teacher for the Elizabeth Forward School District at Elizabeth Forward High School, where he also coached basketball. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon, and the Penns Woods Civic Association. John had a personality that was larger than life. He was well loved by many people. John liked to joke around and make people laugh with his funny stories. He spent many happy times at his cottage with his family playing pinochle and horseshoes. He liked going to the casino and playing "the digits." The greatest joy of his life, however, was his grandchildren. He often attended their basketball, baseball, hockey and volleyball games, as well as school plays. He will be truly missed by many people. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Judy (Maturkanich) Cochenour; three children, Randy Cochenour and his wife, Maria, of Greensburg, Tracey Sior and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, and Julie Forrai and her husband, Steve, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Thomas (fiancee Mairead Kelly) Cochenour, Christina Cochenour, Chad (Sarah LaRue) Smeltzer, Anna and Joseph Smeltzer, and Steven and Michael Forrai; sisters and brother Joyce Sabol and her husband, Jim, of Lewistown, Jay Cochenour and his wife, Ginny, of Murrysville, and Janet Daugherty and her husband, Hugh, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or a . To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -