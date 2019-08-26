Home

J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
John W. Custer


1930 - 2019
John W. Custer Obituary
John W. Custer, 88, of Elizabeth Township, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. He was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Bristew, Okla., and was a son of the late Walter and Marie Custer. John served in the Navy during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Hercules of West Elizabeth. He was a member of Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, Elizabeth Township; the Free and Accepted Masons for more than 50 years; LOOM 1358 of Sutersville; VFW Post 7812, West Newton; West Newton Lions; and Elizabeth Township Senior Citizens. John was an avid golfer who enjoyed life and was always willing to help others. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marie (Reggiani) Custer; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Ulrich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Blanche; and brothers, Robert, William, and his twin, Don.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
