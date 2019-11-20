Home

J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
John W. Dainty


1945 - 2019
John W. Dainty Obituary
John W. Dainty, 74, of Yukon, formerly of West Newton, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born June 10, 1945, in West Newton and was a son of the late Charles and Gladys (Shoemaker) Dainty. John was one of the Counter Critters at Denny's in Smithton. Surviving are four daughters, Lori (Jon) Dainty, Jennifer (Kashif) Maqsood, Angela (David) Firestone and Toni (Darren) Dainty; grandchildren, Zabir, Omar, Tazeeb, Abby and Lillyth; siblings, Jane Puk, Donna (Dayton) Grimm, Faye Rock, Robert Dainty and Frank (Chris) Dainty; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Dainty; and siblings, Charles Dainty and Linda Dainty.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 20, 2019
