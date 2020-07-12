John W. Hively, 87, of Saltsburg, formerly of Murrysville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born March 30, 1933, in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was the son of the late Isaac Harrison Hively and Edith Saunders Kemper. He was married for 64 years to the late Joanne (Spangler) Hively, who he affectionately called "Josie." He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred McGuire, Mary Reynolds and Isaac Hively. He is survived by a sister, Rachel Conway; and four beloved daughters, Rebecca (James) Dittmar, of New Brighton, Pa., Patricia (James) Lucas, of Murrysville, Virginia "Ginger" (Victor) Shaffer, of Vandergrift, and Lori (Steve) Thomas, of Murrysville. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was an active member of Broadway Alliance Church in East McKeesport, where he served on the board and as an elder. John retired from US Steel, Edgar Thomson Works, in Braddock, after 44 years of service as a crane operator. He also served in the Army in Fort Knox, Ky., during the Korean War, where he was a tank instructor. John was known for his love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Arrangements are being made by HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a private funeral service will be held, followed by interment at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If desired, memorials may be made to Faith Alliance Church, 820 Wood St., Saltsburg, PA 15681. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
