John W. Kalbaugh Jr.
1939 - 2020
John W. Jack Kalbaugh Jr., 80, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. John was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Wilkinsburg, to the late John and Mabel (Wallace) Kalbaugh. John is survived by his beloved spouse of 35 years, Linda (Schratz); two daughters, Kim (Tony) Stasko and Lynne Manning; and also his three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Lorraine Marinacci. John was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Plum Creek Masonic Lodge No. 799. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute "Jimmy Fund," which supports cancer research, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or online at www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
SEP
3
Service
07:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
