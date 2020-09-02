John W. Jack Kalbaugh Jr., 80, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. John was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Wilkinsburg, to the late John and Mabel (Wallace) Kalbaugh. John is survived by his beloved spouse of 35 years, Linda (Schratz); two daughters, Kim (Tony) Stasko and Lynne Manning; and also his three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Lorraine Marinacci. John was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Plum Creek Masonic Lodge No. 799. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute "Jimmy Fund," which supports cancer research, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or online at www.jimmyfund.org/gift
