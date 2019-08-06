Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Lawrence


1953 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Lawrence Obituary
John W. Lawrence, 66, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was born May 21, 1953, in Norvelt, and was a son of the late Michael and Ann Hazuza Lawrence. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he worked as an IT engineer for Westinghouse. John was an avid ham radio operator and Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Bernard Lawrence and Gerald Lawrence. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra Morlock Lawrence; a son, John (Sarah) Lawrence, of Columbia, Md.; two daughters, Beth (Chris Brown) Lawrence, of Seattle, Wash., and Allison (Justin) Wolf, of Winter Park, Fla.; a grandson, Roger Lawrence; his dog, Max; a brother, Michael Lawrence, of Macon, Ga.; a sister, Marilyn Hartman, of Norvelt; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now