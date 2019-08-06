|
John W. Lawrence, 66, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was born May 21, 1953, in Norvelt, and was a son of the late Michael and Ann Hazuza Lawrence. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he worked as an IT engineer for Westinghouse. John was an avid ham radio operator and Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Bernard Lawrence and Gerald Lawrence. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra Morlock Lawrence; a son, John (Sarah) Lawrence, of Columbia, Md.; two daughters, Beth (Chris Brown) Lawrence, of Seattle, Wash., and Allison (Justin) Wolf, of Winter Park, Fla.; a grandson, Roger Lawrence; his dog, Max; a brother, Michael Lawrence, of Macon, Ga.; a sister, Marilyn Hartman, of Norvelt; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019