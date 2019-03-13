Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for John Markiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Markiewicz


1943 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. Markiewicz Obituary
John W. "Jake" Markiewicz, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 21, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Eugene C. Markiewicz and Nora Jean (Dickie) Markiewicz. Known as Jake to his friends and Uncle Jack to his nieces, nephews and their friends, Jack graduated from Latrobe High School and received a degree in accounting from St. Vincent College. Jack lived in Latrobe for most of his life and he loved Western Pennsylvania! He was a fixture at Petrosky's Hardware. He frequented many bars and restaurants in the area and loved to play pool, cards and poker machines. He was an avid reader and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He loved his nephews and nieces and friends. Jack is survived by his brother, Francis Patrick Markiewicz (Eva), of Latrobe; sisters, Cathy Edwards (David), of Acworth, Ga., and Nancy Shaffer (Paul), of Orlando, Fla.; aunt, Sue Dickie, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Patrick Markiewicz (Eileen), Andrew Markiewicz (Angela), Stephen Markiewicz (Libby), Scott Edwards (Lily), Tracy Edwards Tucker (Logan), Beth Shaffer-McCarthy (Jake), Adam Shaffer (Lauren) and Mark Shaffer (Randi); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now