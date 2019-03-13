John W. "Jake" Markiewicz, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 21, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Eugene C. Markiewicz and Nora Jean (Dickie) Markiewicz. Known as Jake to his friends and Uncle Jack to his nieces, nephews and their friends, Jack graduated from Latrobe High School and received a degree in accounting from St. Vincent College. Jack lived in Latrobe for most of his life and he loved Western Pennsylvania! He was a fixture at Petrosky's Hardware. He frequented many bars and restaurants in the area and loved to play pool, cards and poker machines. He was an avid reader and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He loved his nephews and nieces and friends. Jack is survived by his brother, Francis Patrick Markiewicz (Eva), of Latrobe; sisters, Cathy Edwards (David), of Acworth, Ga., and Nancy Shaffer (Paul), of Orlando, Fla.; aunt, Sue Dickie, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Patrick Markiewicz (Eileen), Andrew Markiewicz (Angela), Stephen Markiewicz (Libby), Scott Edwards (Lily), Tracy Edwards Tucker (Logan), Beth Shaffer-McCarthy (Jake), Adam Shaffer (Lauren) and Mark Shaffer (Randi); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi as celebrant. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.