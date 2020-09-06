John Walling "Pops" McClelland, 82, of Natrona Heights, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. John was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Erie, Pa., and was the son of the late William John Lee and Jean K (Walling) Lee McClelland. John was a graduate of Rice Avenue Union High in Girard, Pa., Class of 1955, where he was a musician first, but also played football, basketball and baseball. He graduated with a bachelor's, and then a master's of music education from Indiana State Teachers' College (now IUP). He was a talented musician and performed in numerous musical groups throughout his high school and college careers. John was an accomplished songwriter, self-taught pianist, playing keyboard and trumpet along with performing background vocals with several bands, including "Ronnie Dee and the Standard Men" in the 1960s, "The Vibrators" in the 1970s and "Sunrise" in the 1980s. He was a beloved choir teacher at Kiski Area School District for 31 years until his retirement in 1990. He co-wrote the Kiski Alma Mater that is still sung to this day, and was named the Kiski Area Secondary Teacher of the Year in 1989-90. After retirement, John worked as an AV director at Highlands School District, and as a church choir director and organist for Puckety United Presbyterian Church and New Kensington Presbyterian Church. While music was his creative passion, above all, he cherished spending time with his loving family, especially attending his kids' and grandkids' sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane (Magnetta) McClelland; his children, Rick (Deb) Carter and Ron M (Kathy) Carter, both of Cranberry Township, Laurel (Ed) Anderson, of Gibsonia, John (Katrina) McClelland and Erin (Johnathan) Griffiths, both of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Mathew (Megan) Cosgrove, Lindsay (Matt) Kuniak and Ben Carter, Luke, Alex, Sammi and Jacob Carter, Sean, Ryan and Connor Anderson, and Tristan McClelland; and great-grandchildren, Mat Jr. and Madison Cosgrove, and Morgan, AJ, Gabe and Grayson Kuniak. He is also survived by two brothers, Scott (Kim) McClelland, of Long Beach, Calif., and James (Barbara) Lee, of Northbrook, Ill.; and five sisters, Kathryn Lee (John) Hunter, of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Lee Roche, of Chicago, Ill., Margaret Lee (Dave) Carrick, of Gurnee, Ill., Jane Lee (Rich) Larson, of Wilmette, Ill., and Carolyn Lee (Jay) Caruso, of Mansfield, Mo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean (Walling) McClelland, in 1987, William John Lee, in 1990, and his stepfather, Lindley McClelland, in 1991; and two brothers, Robert McClelland, in 1987, and James McClelland in 1990. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday, Sept. 11, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV officiating. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Visit dusterfh.com
.