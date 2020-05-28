John William Polczynski, 85, of Lower Burrell, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born May 23, 1935, in Natrona and was a son of the late Peter and Lottie (Bober) Polczynski. John was a 1953 graduate of Har-Brack High School and studied metallurgy at Penn State University. He served his country in active duty and reserve duty in the Army from 1957-1962. John worked for Mobil Chemical in Pittsburgh and retired in 1996 from PPG Industries Springdale plant after 43 years of service as a technical service manager in the coatings and resins department. He attended Christ Our Hope Anglican Church in Natrona Heights, where he served on vestry. John coached Har-Brack Little League, Lower Burrell Girl's Softball and youth bowling at the former Heights Plaza Lanes. He enjoyed carpentry, electronics, model trains, photography and bowling. John served on the Har-Brack class of 53 reunion committee, was a CORE volunteer, Team Alleghenies Transplant member and bowled in the U.S. Transplant Games in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2014 and 2016. John received his heart transplant in 2006. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Julia (Ahner) Polczynski; stepdaughter, Kristen Vecchi (Paul) Shows, of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepson, Gregory (Jan) Vecchi, of Cranberry Township; grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Polczynski, Angel Polczynski, Melissa Jackson (David) Westbrook, Raegan Dobbins, Lindsey Jackson and Andrew Vecchi; great-granddaughter, Mia Polczynski; nephews, Gregory Lese, Walter Lese and Kevin Lese; and many great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Polczynski, in 2012; infant daughter, Catharine Lynn Polczynski, in 1965; and by his sister, Anne Lese Smith, in 2002. John recently became an organ donor, and through this act of kindness, his donation is helping others. I am a donor, giving to someone in need, my final gift, my final deed. To honor John, please register to become an organ donor. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, services for John will be held at Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, Natrona Heights, at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be made to Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, 926 Painter Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065; or to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.