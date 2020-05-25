John W. Saxon
John W. Saxon, 69, loving fiance of Joyce Danielson, died at his home in Greensburg on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Saxon; daughter, Kristy Metzger; brother, Roy; and sisters, Pat and Linda. He is survived by daughter Lori Iluyemi; grandchildren Johnathan, Femi and Logan; brother James; and several nieces and nephews. He served in the Army in Vietnam and was an honors graduate of Vale Tech. He will be remembered and missed by his family and friends. At John's request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 25, 2020.
May 24, 2020
He will be greatly missed. He was a caring and generous man and a good friend.
Sara Kathleen Barnett
Friend
