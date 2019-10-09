|
|
John W. "Jack" Seanor Sr., 92, of New Alexandria and Kissimmee, Fla., died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township. He was born Jan. 28, 1927, in New Alexandria and was the son of the late Joseph L. and Hazel (Fry) Seanor. Prior to retirement, Jack worked at Bell Telephone. He was a proud veteran who served in the Army during World War II. Jack was a member of New Alexandria American Legion Post 652, Latrobe Pioneers, Twin Maples Hunt Club, and a former member of the New Alexandria Lion Club. He was on the planning committee for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. Jack was an avid fisherman and an avid archery hunter and enjoyed hunting deer and turkey. Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Stillwell, and a brother, Joseph L. Seanor. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris M. (Newhouse) Seanor; four children, John W. Seanor Jr. and wife Linda, of Berlin, Nancy E. Maricondi and husband Larry "Pete," of New Alexandria, Theodore R. Seanor and wife Marina, of Blairsville, and Sandy L. Maloy and husband Coy, of Slickville; one brother, James E. Seanor and wife Georgeanne, of Florida; one son-in-law, Ken Stillwell, of Florida; six grandchildren, Allison Maricondi, Mark Hult, Jack Seanor, Derek Hult, Cortney Sisk and Coy Maloy; seven great-grandchildren, Mark, Gabby, Emilia, Audrey, Madison, Saige and Olivia; special friend, Debra Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
At Jack's request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Susan Beth Hans officiating. Inurnment will follow in New Alexandria Union Cemetery. The Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery. The P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248, is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Reyna and staff, the staff at the Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and the Careline Health Group. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blairsville Military Service Group, 101 Front St., Blairsville, PA 15717. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019