John W. Semanchek Jr., 53, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 20, 1966, in Latrobe, to the late John W. Semanchek and Shirley A. (Atcheson) Semantek. John was a mechanic level II at Trillium, and used his mastery of mechanical and electrical systems to help repair and maintain clean energy systems, specializing in compressed natural gas. He was a great friend to all who worked with him and led the area he worked in with a superb work ethic and iron determination to learn and develop new skills. He is survived by two brothers, Gary Alan Semanchek and his wife, Aey, of Greensburg, and Jeffrey J. Semanchek and his wife, Victoria, of Northbrook, Ill.; and two nieces, Lauren Semanchek, of Greensburg, and Grace Semanchek, of Northbrook, Ill.; and a nephew, William Lee, of Northbrook.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Kennedy officiating. Burial will take place in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019