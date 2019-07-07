Services Memorial service 1:00 PM Redstone Highlands Chapel Greensburg , PA View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Shrum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John W. Shrum

1925 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email John "Jack" Wesley Shrum, 94, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at UPMC East in Monroeville. Jack was born April 30, 1925, in Jeannette, to the late John B. and Elizabeth McCaulley Shrum. He graduated from Jeannette High in 1943, received a BS degree from Penn State in 1948, a master's degree from Bowling Green State University and, in 1963, a Ph.D. from Ohio State University. He married Agnes Louise Raber in 1947 and together they raised three children. After becoming reacquainted at a Jeannette Days Reunion in Venice, Fla. in 2008, Jack and Mildred "Millie" Nist dated, married and moved to Greensburg. They enjoyed 10 very loving and active years together, participating in local events and charities before Jack's health declined in 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Millie Shrum; his children, Rebecca A. Shrum, Elizabeth Shrum Stewart (Tim) and James W. Shrum (Anita); and Millie's son, Dennis W. Kreinbrook (Melody). He was a wonderful Pap to 12 grandchildren, including granddaughter Kyra, who provided loving support and comic relief; and eight great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise R. Shrum; his parents, John and Elizabeth Shrum; and sisters, Nancy Holzer (Donald), Betty Jo Steiner (Kenneth) and Jean Faison (Robert). Raised in Jeannette, Jack was an industrious child, working since age nine to help his family. As a teenager, he delivered milk for Shrum's Dairy. Jack was proud of his accomplishments as an Eagle Scout. He proudly served in the Navy Air Corps until VJ Day, when his military service ended and he returned to Penn State. There he received a BS in dairy technology, was on the gymnastics team and was the president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. In 1955, while teaching high school science, he began graduate studies that led to a MS and Ph.D. in science education and geology. His commitment to research, teaching and mentoring took him to Ohio State University, the University of Colorado and to the University of Georgia. At the UGA, Jack enjoyed a 20-year career and received many honors and awards in recognition of his contributions to the field of science education. He chaired the dept. of science education, and then became Associate Dean of Education until becoming Professor Emeritus upon retiring in 1987. Always the science educator, his final gift was donating his body to science. His children remember him fondly as a father who was sensitive enough to cry during Shirley Temple movies, who piloted small airplanes and gave them rides, and who shared his love of outdoor adventure through family travel and camping. His numerous and varied interests also included photography, flying radio-controlled airplanes, and ham radio operation.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Redstone Highlands Chapel, Greensburg.

Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Westmoreland-Fayette Council of the Boy Scouts of America at 724-837-1630 or to the Jeannette Area Historical Society. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 7 to July 8, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries