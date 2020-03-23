|
|
John Wayne Stillwell, 73, of Crozier, Va., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lavenia Stillwell; and is survived by his wife, Bernadette (Bush) Stillwell; son, John Michael Stillwell (April), and grandchildren, Jacob and Jack Stillwell; and son, Matthew Stillwell (Amber), and grandchildren, John Ryan, Abigail and Sydney Smith. As the oldest of five siblings, he is survived by two brothers and two sisters as well as numerous family members and friends. Mr. Stillwell's naval service spanned 34 years, from Enlisted to 06 Captain. He was a graduate of Purdue University with an EE degree. He graduated from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., earning a master's degree in physics. He also graduated from Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Executive Program. After Navy retirement, Mr. Stillwell served as the VP of strategic systems at Draper Lab in Cambridge, Mass. He was a member of Masonic Grand Lodge of Indiana since 1970, Tippecanoe No. 492, American Legion and Goochland Lion's Club. Graveside services at Westhampton Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.