John W. Young Jr.
1952 - 2020
John W. Young Jr., 68, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late John W. Young Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Eshelman) Young, he was born Jan. 13, 1952, in Natrona Heights. John was employed as a normalizer by Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Bagdad for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilpin Township and a volunteer for a local food bank. John enjoyed working on cars, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates play, traveling and going on vacations. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Ann (Fazekas) Young, of Gilpin Township; a brother, Donald L. Young (Kathy), of Michigan; two sisters, Betty Schantz, of Virginia, and Marge Schantz, of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Young in 2017. There will be no public visitation. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 253 Forks Church Rd., Gilpin Township, with Pastor Jack Delk officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Young family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
