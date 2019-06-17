Home

John W. Zemba


1974 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. Zemba Obituary
John W. Zemba, 45, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of Elizabeth (Grindle) Zemba, of Greensburg, and the late John G. Zemba. Besides his mother, he is survived by his loving companion and the mother of his children, Christina Gardner; two children, Emma Michelle Zemba and Madison Rae Zemba; a brother, Jeffrey J. Zemba and wife Holly, of Greensburg; and a sister, Lisa A. Draskovich and husband Ed, of Greensburg. He played softball for the Boulevard in the Lynch Field league, coached softball for Mt. Pleasant Recreation and was in numerous pool leagues.
Services are private. Arrangements are by C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood.
To send online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 17, 2019
