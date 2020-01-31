|
|
Johnnie Ray Snyder, 68, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 14, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John E. Snyder and the late Eleanor Duke Zucco. Johnnie was a 1969 graduate of Southmoreland High School. He was retired as prison guard at the Westmoreland County Prison. He was a former member of the Army Reserves. Johnnie loved animals, cars and especially his motorcycle. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his granddaughter. He is survived by his daughter, Sacha Snyder and her husband, Tim; his granddaughter, Kalina; his fiancee, Marcie Shearer; one sister, Sally Nudo and her husband, James "Slick" of Connellsville, and Doug Zucco, of Las Vegas, Nev.; his two dogs, Brandy and Riley, and his two cats, Cuda and Cinders. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Dominic Zucco.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, the hour of services with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020