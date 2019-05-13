Joleen M. Bisko, 29, of Ruffsdale, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 10, 1989, in Jeannette, daughter of Eric P. Bisko, of Ruffsdale, and Carol A. Dushak, of Irwin. Joleen was a graduate of Yough Senior High School, Class of 2007. After graduation, Joleen attended Seton Hill University to further her education. As a child, she played T-ball and softball, and was a cheerleader. She attended Smithton Church of the Nazarene. She loved art, hunting, hiking, fishing and being in the outdoors. In high school, Joleen was active in baseball, softball, lacrosse, basketball, the jazz band and stage band. She enjoyed cutting grass and was also in a small rock band "Meaning In The Static" during high school. She was an avid motocross rider, and she would compete in various races including Latrobe Speedway and Switchback MX, and was on her way to being a national amateur competitor. Joleen enjoyed caring for the animals at Critter Country Animal Farm in Smithton, where she would care for lions, tigers, ostriches, camels and various other exotic animals from across the world. It brought her much joy to be around them and care for them. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Paul Bisko. In addition to her her father and mother, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Gerald and Carolyn Dushak, of West Newton; paternal grandmother, Patricia Kemerer Bisko, of Ruffsdale; and significant other, Ron Bukowski of Vanderbilt; a friend, Sherri Martin, of Washington, Pa.; several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins who loved her; and her beloved cat, Mia, also known as Kitty.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136 in Madison, Pa. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Beckley officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Denmark Manor in Export.

The family wishes to thank Joleen's bosses and friends, Rob and Laurie Salvio, at Critter Country for all the time spent with her. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Critter Country Animal Farm, 914 Route 981, Smithton, PA 15479, 724-872-5988, or Latrobe Speedway, P.O. Box 1033, Uniontown, PA 15401, 724-322-0415.