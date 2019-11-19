|
|
Jon Cobetto, 40, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in his home. He was born June 14, 1979, in Pittsburgh, a son of Bernard J. and Kathleen (Polechko) Cobetto, both of Greensburg. Jon was a talented athlete in high school and went on to work as a computer assisted draftsman. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Eleanor Polechko; his cousin, Nathan Palmer; and his uncle, Paul Caplan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Amanda Faust and husband Luke, and their sons, Ty and Lincoln, all of Blairsville; his paternal grandparents, Dr. Bernard H. and Ellen Jean (Depcrymski) Cobetto, both of Greensburg; several cousins, including those who were like brothers to him, Jason Caplan, Noah Caplan (Erin), Adam Palmer, Matthew Polechko and Kyle Polechko (Raynea); several aunts and uncles; and his beloved cat, Bubba.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sage's Army, 216 Fourth St., Irwin, PA 15642, or to a . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019