Jon E. Strashensky, 49, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1971, in Greensburg, a son of Frances (Perry) Strashensky and the late Joseph Strashensky. John spent his career in the pharmaceutical industry and was most recently employed with Bristol-Myers Squibb as a senior territory business manager. He was a 1990 graduate of Hempfield High School and the Naval Academy Preparatory School and earned a B.A. of health degree from the University of Richmond. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Jon loved his family and visiting with friends and colleagues. His hobbies/interests included a love of sports, which included playing football in college, poker and doing his own financial planning and investments. Surviving are his wife, Kim (Yeskey) Strashensky; son, Joseph Anthony Strashensky; brother, Mark Strashensky; and a sister, Debi Brooks and her husband, Paul; nieces, Bailey and Kaitlyn; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved golden retriever, Lexie. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite No. 300, Arlington, VA 22203 ( nami.org ), or the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Ave., Suite No. 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910 ( adaa.org ). To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com