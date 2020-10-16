Jon E. Strashensky, 49, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1971, in Greensburg, a son of Frances (Perry) Strashensky and the late Joseph Strashensky. John spent his career in the pharmaceutical industry and was most recently employed with Bristol-Myers Squibb as a senior territory business manager. He was a 1990 graduate of Hempfield High School and the Naval Academy Preparatory School and earned a B.A. of health degree from the University of Richmond. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Jon loved his family and visiting with friends and colleagues. His hobbies/interests included a love of sports, which included playing football in college, poker and doing his own financial planning and investments. Surviving are his wife, Kim (Yeskey) Strashensky; son, Joseph Anthony Strashensky; brother, Mark Strashensky; and a sister, Debi Brooks and her husband, Paul; nieces, Bailey and Kaitlyn; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved golden retriever, Lexie. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite No. 300, Arlington, VA 22203 (nami.org
), or the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Ave., Suite No. 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (adaa.org
). To send online condolences, please visit
.