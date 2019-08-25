Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
Jon K. Pletcher


1938 - 2019
Jon K. Pletcher Obituary
Jon "Jack" Karl Pletcher, 80, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born Sept. 30, 1938, in Greensburg, a son of the late William M. and Edna (Crago) Pletcher. Jack accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior right before he passed. He was a member of the VFW Post 33 of Greensburg. Jack was a proud 20-year veteran of the Air Force and stood Honor Guard for President Kennedy's inauguration. After the Air Force, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Stuart Drugs of Greensburg before retiring from the IT Department of the Bank of New York Mellon in Pittsburgh. Jack was an avid collector. He also enjoyed reading and watching war movies and discussing history. Jack loved dogs and cats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Pletcher; infant daughter, Christina Pletcher; and son, David Alan Pletcher. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Stahl) Pletcher; daughter, Christine Gworek; granddaughters, Marissa Miller Ellis (Troy) and Chelsea Calcagni; great-grandchildren, Lily Hummel and Jonathan Ellis; brother, Richard Pletcher (Mary); and three nieces.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Dawn Lynn Check officiating. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 111 College Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601 or the at . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
