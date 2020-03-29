|
|
Jonathan D. "Jon" Payne, 30, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh, due to complications of heart disease. Jonathan was born Sept. 8, 1989, in Beckley, W.Va., a son of Sherry L. (Payne) Lowe and her husband Joel of Mt. Pleasant. Jonathan was a devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He was employed as a laborer with Crown Cork & Seal Co. in South Connellsville. He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 2009, where he was on the football, wrestling, and track teams. Jonathan enjoyed spending time with his family, lifting weights, playing video games, and reading. Jonathan will be sadly missed by his loving family, his mother and father, Sherry L. (Payne) Lowe and her husband, Joel; his sister, Olivia Lowe; and his paternal grandmother, Phyllis J. Lowe, all of Mt. Pleasant; his uncles and aunts, Steve Payne and wife Judy, Jeffery Payne and wife Barbara, Donald O. Payne Jr., Gary Lowe and wife Mary Ann, and Clint Lowe and wife Connie; and his cousins, Donald J. Payne (Amy), Melanie Walker (Paul), Michelle Ladewig (Brian), Laura Payne (Henry), Cynthia Payne, Derek Payne, Brian Payne, and Stacy Lowe. Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald O. Payne Sr. and Patsy A. (Blevins) Payne, both in 2019; and his paternal grandfather, Maurice C. Lowe in 1997. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com. In accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, private viewing, visitation, and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Graveside committal services will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township, next to his late maternal grandmother. Memorials may be made to , 412-208-3550. Love Lasts Forever!