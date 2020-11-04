1/1
Father Jonathan J. Murrman
1926 - 2020
Father Jonathan J. Murrman, O.S.B., 94, a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was a son of the late Edward and Pauline (Monahan) Murrman. Father Jonathan was born May 12, 1926, in Jeannette. Surviving are his sister, Mrs. Marguerite Altman, of New Castle; and his brother, Father Warren Murrman, O.S.B., who is also a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey. He was predeceased by his brother, William. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Jeannette, and was a 1944 graduate of Jeannette High School. He attended Saint Vincent College and received a bachelor of arts degree from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. He received his theological training at Saint Vincent Seminary. Father Jonathan entered the Benedictine monastic community of Saint Vincent Archabbey in 1958. He made simple profession of vows Sept. 2, 1959, and solemn profession of vows Sept. 2, 1962. He was ordained a priest in Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica by the late Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg, May 22, 1965. Before entering the monastic community, Father Jonathan served in the Army, with duties in Germany. His pastoral ministry included being assistant pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Patton, Pa. (19651976); and at Sacred Heart Church, St. Marys, Pa. (19761977). During the past 40 years of ministry, he provided pastoral assistance on weekends at parishes in the Greensburg and Pittsburgh dioceses. He was a coordinator and carpenter in the maintenance department at Saint Vincent Archabbey, College, and Seminary since 1977. The body of Father Jonathan will be received at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at Saint Vincent, followed by viewing through 5 p.m. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Archabbey Basilica. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the Archabbey Basilica, with Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, O.S.B., presiding. Interment service will follow in Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at Saint Vincent Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund, Saint Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at Saint Vincent
NOV
6
Viewing
05:00 PM
Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at Saint Vincent
NOV
6
Vigil
07:30 PM
Archabbey Basilica
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Archabbey Basilica
