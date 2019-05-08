Jonathan "Kurt" Kay, 52, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in York, Pa., with family by his side. He battled pancreatic cancer for a year and a half. He was born July 11, 1966, in Latrobe, to Agnes Kay and the late Richard "Dick" Kay. He is survived by his mother and wife of 23 years, Karla; two children, Abby, 20, and Cameron, 18; and siblings, Kathi, Craig and Roger. Kurt was preceded in death by his father and sister, Cheryl Stawovy, who also battled cancer. In partnership with brothers, Roger and Craig, he proudly owned Home Instead Senior Care, in Mechanicsburg, and Gettysburg and Hard Chrome Specialists. Also, in partnership with his brothers and J.R. Heaps, he owned South County Brewing Company, in Fawn Grove. He played football at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and California University of Pennsylvania. He also played in the Big 33 Football Classic as a running back. His brother, Roger, shared that he witnessed Kurt score four touchdowns in a single game in high school. He coached for Red Lion, York Catholic and EYC. Kurt was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers all his life. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, motorcycling, and boat rides. Kurt loved to dance, sing and play the drums. He loved to read, and his favorite book was To Kill A Mockingbird. Most importantly, he loved to make people smile and was known for his happy-go-lucky, optimistic personality and infectious belly laughs. Even in his final days, Kurt's clever wit remained intact.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Living Word Community Church, Main Auditorium, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion. Arrangements are under the care of the HETRICK-BITNER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA 17109.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to www.BitnerCares.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Kurt's love for football by accepting donations for the Kurt Kay Football Scholarship Fund. Checks payable to CGA Law Firm noting Kurt Kay Football Scholarship Fund in the memo can be sent to the attention of Attorney Jeffrey Rehmeyer at 135 N. George St., York, PA 17401. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary