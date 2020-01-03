|
Jordan Thomas Tomson, 36, of Greensburg, formerly of Washington, Ind., died unexpectedly and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 3, 1983, in Vincennes, Ind., a son of the Rev. Thomas E. and Brenda Mize Tomson, of Greensburg. Jordan was a member of Lighthouse of Hope Church. He graduated from Westmoreland Christian Academy and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from California University of Pennsylvania. He faithfully answered God's call to Christian education and was principal at Westmoreland Christian Academy, where he also taught and coached basketball and cross-country for 13 years. He was an avid runner, having completed a number of marathons and half-marathons. He enjoyed playing basketball and was an Indiana Hoosiers fan. He also refereed WPIAL boys and girls basketball. Jordan was a history buff, especially of the Civil War era; and he made many trips to Gettysburg. Jordan's favorite thing to do was to spend time with his sons, Blake and Kaleb. He loved to watch them play sports, and he treasured his trips to Erie, Pa., with them. Of all that Jordan did with his sons, his greatest accomplishment was being an outstanding father who was a godly example to his sons and taught them the things of God. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Thomas E. Tomson Sr. and John W. Mize. In addition to his parents, Jordan is survived by his two favorite people on the planet, sons, Blake and Kaleb; four brothers, Justin (Bethany) Tomson, of Youngwood, Joshua (Ava) Tomson, of Jeannette; Jeremy Tomson, of Greensburg, and Jacob Tomson, of Greensburg; his grandmothers, Juanita Tomson, of Greensburg, and Rosalee Mize, of Petersburg, Ind.; a nephew, Marcus Tomson; a niece, Abigail Tomson; and his "adopted brother," Stephen Yaremko, of Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse of Hope Church, 538 Rugh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, 538 Rugh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020