Joseph Arthur Bishop, 82, ended his heart-breaking battle with Alzheimer's on April 18, 2020. He was born in West Plains, Mo., on June 20, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eve Tillman Bishop and Joseph Oscar Bishop; his brother, Earl Bishop; sister, Alice Crisp; and his son, Brian Keith Bishop. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Warrington Bishop, of Stow, Ohio, and Rehoboth Beach, Del.; son, Steven A. Bishop (Christine), of Rockford, Ill., and Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughters, Kimberly D. Watson (Larry), of Austin, Pa., and Katrina L. Reitz (Lee), of Stow, Ohio; granddaughters, Amanda Osacky, Kelsey Koelker, Beth Bishop, Abby Pause, and Meranda and Mariessa Watson; grandsons, Chris Deitrick and Joseph R. Reitz; two great-grandchildren, Franklin Pause and Cameron Osacky; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joseph retired from Consolidated Rail Corp. on May 31, 1999. He was the division road foreman for the Pittsburgh division. Joseph was a determined, hardworking individual who was kind-hearted and outgoing, being able to make friends wherever he went. He was well known to family and friends for his love of animals, nature, campfires, and his ability to be a handyman and small-scale wood worker. He has left behind many wooden heirlooms the family will treasure forever. He was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. He loved bluegrass music and played guitar. He loved to play golf. Boating, fishing, crabbing, hiking, and camping were also some of his favorite outdoor activities. He enjoyed airplanes and had a single engine pilot's license. He loved RVing all over the United States. He took his dream vacation in the RV to Alaska for the whole summer of 2000. Joe volunteered in his communities. He was a member of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department in Delaware and also an ambulance attendant. He was a member of Youngwood Volunteer Hose Company No.1 as a fireman and an ambulance EMT. He loved interacting with the high school band where his daughters both performed. He was the band parent president of Hempfield Area High School Marching Band in Greensburg for three years and was part of the first aid team. He also was a state park volunteer for Laurel Hill State Park in Pennsylvania, where he loved to demonstrate old time toys he had made. Joe had a silly sense of humor and many of his funny sayings will be marked in the pages of our great memories of him. Joseph requested his body be donated to medical research. We are in hopes that his donation can benefit the fight against Alzheimer's. At a later date, the family will be holding a private celebration of his life. Our family has formed a team for the Walk for the Cure for Alzheimer's in Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's memory to help find a cure at act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/OH-GreaterEastOhio?team_id=617771&pg=team&fr_id=13667#team-roster. Feel free to join the team as well, even if you cannot be at the walk. Together, we are stronger as a team to find a cure. We would like to give our heartfelt thanks for the loving care Joe was given at The Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls Assisted Living and Memory Care where he resided. We would also like to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their loving, never-ending support, especially during his time of passing.