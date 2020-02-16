|
Joseph A. Dent, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, Pa. He was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Greensburg, a son of the late John J. and Dorothy DeCoster Dent. Joe was a maintenance tech for the WabTech Co. in Wilmerding. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Pamela Baird Dent, in 2015. He is survived by a son, Justin Dent, of Mt. Pleasant; brothers, John Dent and wife, Marcia, and James Dent and wife, Patricia; and a sister-in-law, Debra Baird, of Imperial, Pa. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements.