Joseph Andrew Joe Englert, 59, of Washington, D.C., passed away in his home Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Joe was born Jan. 29, 1961, in New Kensington, to William and Sylvia (Chitti) Englert. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Lynne; sons, Henry and Alexander Englert; brother, William (Kathleen) Englert, of New Kensington; and sister, Melinda Snoznik, of New Kensington; eight nieces and nephews; and innumerable friends and colleagues in the Washington, D.C. area. Joe attended St. Joseph Grade School and Valley High School in New Kensington and was a graduate of Penn State University. After graduating from college, Joe moved to D.C. in 1984 to write for the Pentagon newspaper. However, this first gig was short-lived, as Joe began to pursue his passion (he called it a disease and a compulsion) of creating eccentric, theme-based restaurants, bars and entertainment venues (more than 30 in all), which had a significant impact on the D.C. nightlife scene. Joe knew that the most important part of a business was the people, and he took along employees, friends and business partners with him as he opened one establishment after another and often served as a mentor and consultant to other aspiring entrepreneurs. Joe had a knack for choosing locations in struggling neighborhoods, and he and his partners were instrumental in the transformation and revitalization of H Street NE into an entertainment destination. Despite his busy business life, Joe was always present and involved with his sons' activities and served as a Little League coach. Joe was a good friend and an inspiration to many. In keeping with Joe's passion for people and good food, the Englert family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Knead Community Cafe, 1011 Barnes St., New Kensington, PA 15068 (kneadcommunitycaf.org
), where patrons are entitled to enjoy nutritious food and be treated with dignity regardless of ability to pay. There will be no viewing in Washington, D.C., but family and friends plan on holding a D.C. memorial celebration of Joe's life in the future, when the environment permits. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Due to the current social restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. rossgwalker.com
.