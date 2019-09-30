Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Joseph A. Laspina Jr.


1959 - 2019
Joseph A. Laspina Jr. Obituary
Joseph A. Laspina Jr., 59, of McKeesport, formerly of Irwin, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Quiet Ridge Manor, McKeesport. He was born Dec. 14, 1959, in Wilkinsburg, the son of Joseph A. Sr. and Jean L. Pinazza Laspina of Florida, formerly of Irwin. Joseph was a truck driver for Irwin Concrete Co. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Gino M. Laspina and his wife Cindy, of Jeannette, and Jeff M. Laspina and his wife Tracy, of Harrison City; and a sister, Genee M. Laspina, of Virginia. Joseph was the uncle of Alec and Sophia. He was the nephew of Eugene Pinazza and his wife Donna, Patty Dornin and her husband Ken, James Laspina and his wife Carol, and Sam Laspina. He is also survived by many cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a service will be held in the funeral home chapel at noon. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
