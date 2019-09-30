|
Joseph A. Laspina Jr., 59, of McKeesport, formerly of Irwin, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Quiet Ridge Manor, McKeesport. He was born Dec. 14, 1959, in Wilkinsburg, the son of Joseph A. Sr. and Jean L. Pinazza Laspina of Florida, formerly of Irwin. Joseph was a truck driver for Irwin Concrete Co. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Gino M. Laspina and his wife Cindy, of Jeannette, and Jeff M. Laspina and his wife Tracy, of Harrison City; and a sister, Genee M. Laspina, of Virginia. Joseph was the uncle of Alec and Sophia. He was the nephew of Eugene Pinazza and his wife Donna, Patty Dornin and her husband Ken, James Laspina and his wife Carol, and Sam Laspina. He is also survived by many cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a service will be held in the funeral home chapel at noon. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 30, 2019