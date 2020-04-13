Home

McCabe Funeral Home
Joseph A. Maloy


1936 - 2020
Joseph A. Maloy Obituary
Joseph A. "Mr. Oktoberfest" Maloy, 83, of Derry, died Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born June 1, 1936, in Peanut, a son of the late John A. and Mary Shumaker Maloy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, John, Mike and George "Emmy" Maloy. Joe was an Army veteran. He formerly worked for the Palo Alto Times newspaper as a printer in California and had retired from the Postal Service. Other than family, Joe's love was music and entertaining, traveling the country with his accordion, music, wit and friendship. He loved being with people, making lifelong friends everywhere he went, and earning the title "Mr. Oktoberfest." He recently had been performing at the Darlington Inn. He is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Delores J. Marinchak Maloy; his daughter, Nicole Jamison (Joe), of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Brady and Ava; and several nieces, nephews and friends. According to Joe's wishes, all services will be private. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
